Kino Springs, AZ – A 73-year-old Arizona rancher was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting a Mexican migrant (likely an illegal alien) on his ranch.

George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico on January 30.

Kelly is being held at the Santa Cruz County jail on $1 million bond.

George Kelly asked the judge to reduce his bail so he can go home to take care of his wife.

“She’s there by herself… nobody to take care of her, the livestock or the ranch,” he said, according to Nogales International . “And I’m not going anywhere. I can’t come up with a million dollars,” he said.According to reports, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a history of illegally crossing into the United States and multiple deportations.He is believed to have been in the US illegally when he was fatally shot.Authorities found a Mexican voter registration card on the decedent.Nogales International reported : A 73-year-old man is being held on a first-degree murder charge after authorities say they discovered the […]