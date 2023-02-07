One of South Africa’s leading media outlets is calling for an immediate end to all further covid “vaccination” due to the deadly side effects caused by the injections.

eNCA, a prominent mainstream news outlet in South Africa, put out a segment exposing the shots as a criminal scam. A reporter from the network stated that her country needs to “stop jabbing the people” immediately – watch below:

BREAKING: Calls to suspend covid 19 vaccines in South Africa because of safety concerns hits mainstream news ‘Let’s stop jabbing the people’ ‘We know the pharmaceutical industry has a long history of criminal behaviour. We are here to protect the public’ Share far & wide 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ft37FIguZu — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 25, 2023

Shabnam Mohamed, the CEO of Transformative Health Justice, also had this to say during the segment:

“We know the pharmaceutical industry has a long history of criminal behavior,” she said. “We are here to protect the public.”

(Related: In mid-summer of 2020, South African protesters burned their masks in protest of covid jab experimentation.)

Only 35 percent of South Africa got “vaccinated” for covid

First introduced in South Africa in February 2021, just two months after Donald Trump launched Operation Warp Speed, covid jabs are not that popular in South Africa to begin with.

The government’s goal was to inject at least 67 percent of the South African population, or about 40 million people, by the end of that year. As of this writing, only 35 percent, or 21 million, have gotten needled.

Numerous groups besides Transformative Health Justice, including the Covid Care Alliance and Free the Children-Save the Nation have filed an argument at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that covid jabs must stop being administered because of irrefutable evidence that they are injuring and killing people.

“They accused the government, in court documents, of disregarding the well-being of millions of people by driving Covid-19 vaccination programs, in spite of not properly investigating the efficacy and safety of the vaccines,” reported the Sunday Tribune.

“They claimed that authorities ignored people who suffered debilitating side effects, harassed outspoken medics, and were engaged in data scrubbing and other Irregularities to water down the impact the jabs had on South Africans.”

In an affidavit, Dr. Stephanus Oosthuizen of Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal said that he has personally seen a major increase in patients developing unfamiliar symptoms that did not exist prior to the launch of Operation Warp Speed.

“I noticed that the conditions being presented were similar to those being recorded and reported on by other doctors, which they ascribed to Covid-19 vaccine injuries,” his statement reads.

Oosthuizen reported at least 125 incidents of adverse events to the Department of Health for further investigation, noting that many of them are the same strange adverse events being reported in other countries where the injections were unleashed.

“What we are witnessing in South Africa seems to be comparative to what is reported of happening in other countries, in as far as the adverse events being witnessed among the jabbed,” Oosthuizen’s court documents read.

In the comments, someone added to the conversation that she is thrilled to see most South Africans resisting the injections.

“Wonderful! And how great that the African people aren’t believing the pharma lies about their poison vaccines. May this spread over all the earth & may we soon see the end of satanic pharma.”

Another wrote that the globalists are probably very upset that vaccine uptake in South Africa is so low, seeing as how they are “racist to the core” and often target black people with their chemical poisons.

The latest news about covid jabs can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

