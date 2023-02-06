In Western societies today, telling the truth regarding human biology can have detrimental consequences. A so-called Catholic School suspended a conservative Canadian teenager named Josh Alexander for the remainder of the school year because he refused to abandon his correct beliefs on gender and for standing up for girls uncomfortable with biological males in their restrooms.
No one should be surprised this happened in Canada, either. The country is led by a globalist authoritarian who has declared war on both people of faith and conservatives .
Alexander, 16, was first suspended back in November by St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario after organizing a demonstration against transgender students using girls’ restrooms. He said he launched the protest because two girls expressed their discomfort to him over biological males in their washrooms.
Alexander made clear to school officials he had no intention of starting conflicts with transgender students but simply wanted the freedom to express his views. The school, however, rendered their final judgment that Alexander’s mere attendance on school campus would damage the “well-being” of transgender students.The school refused […]
