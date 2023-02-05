Did Trump-endorsed candidates really lose in Arizona? Currently, the debate is about specific acts of election interference in Maricopa County. However, looking at election patterns across Arizona, there’s a compelling argument to be made that Trump did not lose Arizona and that only chicanery can account for Maricopa’s gubernatorial and other high-office outcomes.
Kari Lake has been busy assembling evidence showing that Arizona’s 2022 November election was manipulated in the statewide races thanks to shenanigans in Maricopa County. However, it’s easier to understand the corollary evidence for this accusation, which lies in the simple reality that, statewide, Arizonans voted for House Congressional Republican candidates by a large margin —56.4% to 42.8% over Democrats. This can be attributed to the fact that Arizona’s nine Congressional Districts are spread across the state, and many are fully or mostly out of the jurisdiction of Maricopa County elections. (The same spread is true for the Arizona House of Representatives election.)
The Arizona 2020 election sent five Democrats and four Republicans to the US House of Representatives. After redistricting and the 2022 elections, Arizona voters flipped those Representatives to six Republicans and three Democrats. Somehow the media and the Democrats (different labels for the same people) […]
Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.