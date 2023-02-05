Did Trump-endorsed candidates really lose in Arizona? Currently, the debate is about specific acts of election interference in Maricopa County. However, looking at election patterns across Arizona, there’s a compelling argument to be made that Trump did not lose Arizona and that only chicanery can account for Maricopa’s gubernatorial and other high-office outcomes.

Kari Lake has been busy assembling evidence showing that Arizona’s 2022 November election was manipulated in the statewide races thanks to shenanigans in Maricopa County. However, it’s easier to understand the corollary evidence for this accusation, which lies in the simple reality that, statewide, Arizonans voted for House Congressional Republican candidates by a large margin —56.4% to 42.8% over Democrats. This can be attributed to the fact that Arizona’s nine Congressional Districts are spread across the state, and many are fully or mostly out of the jurisdiction of Maricopa County elections. (The same spread is true for the Arizona House of Representatives election.)

The Arizona 2020 election sent five Democrats and four Republicans to the US House of Representatives. After redistricting and the 2022 elections, Arizona voters flipped those Representatives to six Republicans and three Democrats. Somehow the media and the Democrats (different labels for the same people) […]