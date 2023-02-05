Club-level tennis player, Ryan Vannah, tragically died suddenly during a mixed double match on Sunday, January 29.

The 43-year-old player suddenly dropped to his knees and lay down during the tiebreaker of a mixed doubles tennis match at Red Rock Country Club in Nevada.

The doctors who were watching the match rushed to administer CPR, but despite their efforts and 55 minutes of medical procedures, Vannah was not revived.

According to Review-Journal, Vannah was taking medicine for hypertension. According to his sister, Tami Vannah Kang, he never displayed any symptoms that he was having trouble with his health.

“He took impeccable care of his health,” she said. “He was so fit. He lifted weights. He looked like a bodybuilder to me. He was huge. We did not see this coming.”Ryan Vannah was pronounced dead at Summerlin Hospital.The doctors claimed that Vannah was taking the wrong medication for his blood pressure.However, the coroner has not determined the official cause and manner of death. Essentially Sports reported : Ryan Vannah, resident of Las Vegas, comes from a family of doctors and lawyers. However, unlike his family, […]