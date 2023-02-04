Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has said that the UK must “face Russia directly” in the conflict in Ukraine.

Last month, the fighting capability of the British armed forces came under scrutiny, after a senior US general informed the British Defence Secretary that the Army was no longer seen as “top-level” fighting force by the United States.

Speaking to Sky News, Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, the head of the Parliamentary Defence Committee, demanded that the British government modernise the army, which was in a “dire state,” due to their “decades old” collection of tanks, with new ones not being put into production until 2030. “We need to face Russia directly” Tobias Ellwood UK MP. An act that would lead to millions killed. This is unhinged. pic.twitter.com/em2oYyI8E8 — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) February 3, 2023 “The world is changing. We are now at war in Europe. We need to move to a war-footing,” Ellwood said. “We are involved in that. We’ve mobilised our procurement processes. We’re gifting equipment. We need to face Russia directly, rather than leaving Ukraine to do all the work.”

He added that there is an “expectation” that if Russia proceeded to invade other countries, such as the Baltic states, […]