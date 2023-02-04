The Biden administration said Monday that it will let the Covid-19 public health emergency declaration expire in May. The state of exception that justified everything from an eviction moratorium to federal vaccine mandates will come to an end, and with it several pandemic-era initiatives that the declaration made possible , from free Covid tests to expanded Medicaid rolls.
For many Americans, the emergency has been over for at least a year and a half. The “Covid bonfires” of summer 2020 long ago moved indoors. Airplanes, buses, and trains are again packed to capacity. Most people, as the president admitted, no longer wear masks. Almost no one outside of a nursing home engages in “social distancing.” The virus is still here, but “the pandemic” as a social event is over.
Why did the state of emergency persist for so long? In part, it did because progressives benefited from the sense of crisis it provided. The state of emergency gave both the legal powers and patina of crisis needed to transform the country by changing voting rules, purging political dissidents from the armed forces, and crippling church attendance. The political cost of seeming to be power-hungry “Covid scolds” paled in comparison to the […]
