It feels like the vast majority of America First patriots have given up any hope of correcting the various stolen 2022 elections, let alone the 2020 presidential election. Many have come to the conclusion that the system is simply too corrupt and not enough people with power or a voice are willing to risk being labeled “election deniers” in order to fight the good fight.

Overstock founder Patrick Byrne is one of the rare voices continuing to fight. Specifically, he recently came out with a short video explaining why it’s mathematically impossible that Democrat Katie Hobbs won the gubernatorial race in Arizona. Watch:

PROOF ARIZONA'S RACE WAS FIXED: AZ allegedly went 50.3% for Katie Hobbs. 400k ballots were adjudicated: 250k went to Katie. The odds of flipping a coin 400k times and having it come up 250k heads is a 152-sigma event (152 Standard Deviations, or 1 X 10^-115 to 1 against). pic.twitter.com/eLZ96ZwYkw — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) February 3, 2023

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I briefly explained that for the first time in two years, I actually have a little hope that a stolen election can be corrected. It’s not a LOT of hope, but even a sliver is better than nothing.

