Concerns are growing that 1,850 boxes of sensitive documents that then-Vice President Joe Biden once donated to the University of Delaware may contain classified documents.
The story begins in 2010, when a business associate of Biden’s crack-smoking son, Hunter, was inexplicably assigned the task of transferring the documents from Biden’s VP office to the University of Delaware.
The moving of the documents was reportedly performed by Eric Schwerin, who was Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca business partner.
The documents were moved to the University of Delaware after Biden decided to donate them. While most of the documents were reportedly from his tenure as a Delaware senator, some of the documents were also from the 2009 Obama-Biden presidential transition, as exclusively reported on Thursday by the Daily Mail . (Source: University of Delaware Library) Prior to the documents being moved, the then-VP’s deputy counsel, Katherine Oyama, reportedly wrote an email to Schwerin warning him that the documents contained 2009 Obama-Biden presidential transition papers that “the vice president likely does not own.”
“She recommended the inclusion of language about ‘the University’s duty to comply with … classified information procedures,’” according to the Daily Mail.
Schwerin subsequently forwarded Oyama’s email to Hunter and wrote, “FYI – if you want […]
