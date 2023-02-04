It doesn’t matter what rights you have under the Constitution of the U.S., if the govt can punish you for exercising those rights. And it doesn’t matter what limits the Constitution puts on government officials’ power, if they can exceed those limits without any adverse consequences. Communism with a pretty face
Telosa City, a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion city (DEI) in our American West, likely Utah, is a Utopian vision of American Billionaire Marc Lore. Modeled after the World Economic Forum’s sustainable and smart growth city, the residents won’t have to drive more than 15 minutes for anything. You will ride bikes, walk, or ride in slow-moving autonomous cars [something like a wheelchair in car form]. It’s the usual: The peasants all live in apartment buildings. Where does freedom fit in all of this?
The so-called farms will be in buildings, even in the American West. The billionaires will decide everything. Will they also decide when it’s time for you to die? There was a Star Trek episode like this. On one planet, they had a preplanned death date and had to go into the disintegration machine when the date came up.
Star Trek, the original series, even had an […]
