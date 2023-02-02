A study that focused on dementia induced by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infection was found to be flawed as one of its authors deliberately omitted the vaccination status of participants.

Professor Norman Fenton of Queen Mary University of London learned of the study published March 7, 2022 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases through a Twitter user.

“Approximately three percent of patients with pneumonia associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection developed new-onset dementia, which was significantly higher than the rate seen with other pneumonias,” the study authors concluded. “The findings suggest a role for screening for cognitive deficits among survivors of SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

The said Twitter user cited a tweet by German physician Dr. Andreas Knopke that COVID-induced dementia affected between 50,000 to 100,ooo pneumonia patients in the country. He remarked: “Apparently, others in Germany have gone further and concluded that the vaccines must therefore be saving hundreds of thousands from dementia.”

But upon further scrutiny, Fenton discovered that the study was indeed flawed as the raw data did not undergo an independent review. Moreover, he pointed out that the study authors seemed to have considered all kinds of demographic and physiological factors of the study participants – save for their COVID-19 vaccination status. Fenton described this as quite an omission given that the study was done after the initial vaccine rollout. (Related: Covid vaccines confirmed to cause Parkinson’s dementia symptoms.)

“It uses the strange ‘case-control’ method, whereby you focus on a set of ‘cases’ being people who have a positive PCR test and then find a set of ‘matching’ control patients who did not test positive,” he said. “Even though this strange method has been increasingly used in COVID observational studies, I believe the results of such studies are unreliable.”

Study’s lead researcher an AstraZeneca consultant

Worse, the lead researcher in the 2022 study – neurologist Dr. Adnan I. Qureshi – is a consultant for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The firm developed a COVID-19 vaccine that used an adenoviral vector to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

On Jan. 20, the professor took the liberty of emailing Qureshi about the omission of the participants’ vaccination status in his study. He asked three main questions to the study author:

Was COVID vaccination status data ever part of the study and if not, why not?

If COVID vaccination status data was part of the study, then why was it excluded from the reporting and results?

Is there any plan to follow up with results that include the COVID vaccination status?

Fenton also noted in his email: “I note that you have received consultation fees from AstraZeneca who, I would have thought, would have been especially interested in knowing the extent to which the vaccine impacts the overall results.

The professor is yet to receive Qureshi’s reply. Nevertheless, he assured that he will post answers, clarifications and/or corrections if in case he may have interpreted the study’s data erroneously.

Head over to ScienceFraud.news for more about flawed COVID-19 studies.

Watch this video that discusses how vaccine-induced brain fog mirrors the symptoms of dementia.

Head over to ScienceFraud.news for more about flawed COVID-19 studies.

Watch this video that discusses how vaccine-induced brain fog mirrors the symptoms of dementia.

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

