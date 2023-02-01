The House of Representatives is very different than it was a year ago. Back then, any notion of ending vaccine mandates was shuffled into a memory hole. Anyone who opposed them was dismissed as an anti-vaxxer. Today, we may be seeing progress. Finally.

On Tuesday, Congressman Thomas Massie gave a speech explaining the reasons the vaccine mandate against healthcare workers must end.

“I rise in support of this resolution because it would facilitate the passage of HR 497, the Freedom for Healthcare Workers Act,” he said. “What does that bill do? It ends the unscientific, illogical, immoral, unconstitutional, unethical vaccine mandate on healthcare workers that is predicated on lies.”

He listed the five predicates for the mandate that turned out to be lies:

The vaccine prevents spread

The vaccines don’t cause any harm

The mandates are scientific

Natural immunity should be ignored

Nobody’s liable for the damage the mandate can cause

As he put it, “We’re living under medical malpractice martial law right now under the PREP Act and the EUAs.”

He concluded by dropping the ultimate truth bomb. “This is the epitome of hypocrisy. Nobody in this room was mandated to take a vaccine, and we’re voting on whether we’re going to force people who want to take care of people whether they have to take the vaccine.”

Here’s the video via Twitter:

The unscientific, unethical, unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers was predicated on lies which I exposed on the House floor. The House will vote to end this mandate today. pic.twitter.com/6dVRTPb41l — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 31, 2023

