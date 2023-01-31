The Ukrainian people are suffering. Much of that suffering can be attributed to Western nations doing everything they can to prolong the war. Russia should have been able to sweep in, clear out the corrupt government and Nazi influences, and been out of Ukraine before the end of 2022.

That’s not an endorsement of Russia’s actions. They shouldn’t have invaded. But the U.S. should never have gotten so involved, either. It’s a regional conflict. We haven’t gotten this involved in a regional conflict since the first Gulf War. So what makes Ukraine so special? A Twitter thread might hold the answers.

I discussed it on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show and referenced this thread by Twitter user @WarClandestine:

1) Now that I have everyone’s attention, allow me to address why US establishment politicians are sending tanks, jets, weapons, equipment, and $100+ billion to Ukraine. It has nothing to do with Ukrainian citizens, and everything to do with Deep State assets/secrets in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/COELxEVoFE — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2023

3) When speaking of the labs in 2005, here is how they were described by WaPo. The labs were “part of a Cold War network of ‘antiplague’ stations that supplied highly lethal pathogens to Soviet bioweapons factories”. So when Russia does “anti-plague” research its “bioweapons”. pic.twitter.com/v0DM3VnGQ6 — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2023

5) The US, led by Obama, passed the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Act of 2005. The US took over former Soviet labs and facilities, supposedly to destroy stockpiles of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons in Ukraine.https://t.co/wU45K8AxVZ — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2023

7) Then the situation turned sour. Under US “supervision”, Ukraine fell into civil war in February 2014 (Obama). In the disarray of war, State Dept (Clinton) and the CIA, took full control of Ukraine’s government. Nuland facilitated a regime change.https://t.co/GWzirDIslb — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2023

9) Now with complete control of the Ukrainian government, then the Bidens began their dirty work. Biden visited Ukraine 13+ times, securing US funding for Ukrainian oligarchs. Then used his power to fire a State prosecutor who figured out Biden’s kick-back/laundering scheme. pic.twitter.com/BMjnFJb2By — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2023

11) The reason the US MSM went all out pro-Ukraine, is because the media is owned by the Pharma companies via advertisement money. The Pharma companies who rely on the biolabs in Ukraine to create pathogens so their vaccine scheme can profit… Starting to make sense? — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2023

13) The reason the House Dems @DNC went insane and impeached Trump over making a single phone call to Zelensky in Ukraine… is because they couldn’t allow Trump to snoop around and investigate their Deep State proxy. Trump was on to whatever they were hiding. Aka bioweapons. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2023

15) Big Pharma, MSM, Big Tech, the Intelligence Community, Zelensky, WHO/NIH, and Deep State politicians; are all working together to accomplish the same goal… To cover up the criminal biological weapons production in Ukraine. All the entities who happened to benefit from C19. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2023

17) Tanks, jets, weapons, equipment, $100+ billion in taxpayer funds, the lives of the Ukrainian people… All worthy sacrifices in the eyes of the Deep State. Whatever it takes to cover up their bioweapons production. WW3 already started. C19 was the first weapon fired. /END — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 30, 2023

What do you think? Here’s the segment from my show from multiple sources…

The Real Reason Our Government Is So Desperate About Ukraine https://t.co/T3tjIgYfXJ — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 31, 2023

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company.

