Ethnic Hungarian men aged 18 to 60 in the Trans-Carpathia area of Ukraine are being rounded-up against their will by Ukrainian authorities to fight at the most dangerous part of the Russian front.
There are approximately 150,000 ethnic Hungarians in the Trans-Carpathia region of Ukraine, an area bordering Hungary and predominately populated by ethnic Hungarians.
The area is the legacy of the non-negotiable Treaty of Trianon signed by Hungary on June 4, 1920, following her loss in World War 1. Trianon dismembered the thousand-year-old Kingdom of Hungary, costing her 70 percent of her territory and three million of her population.
President Woodrow Wilson later referred to the treaty as “absurd.”
It is unknown whether Ukrainian authorities are also forcibly conscripting Romanian, Moldovan, Slovak, and Polish ethnic minorities.
RAIR Foundation USA translated the following video from a program by Hungary’s leading TV broadcaster, M-1: Article by RAIR guest author Johnny U.
Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com
