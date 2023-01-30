A retired U.S. Air Force Major, defense contractor, engineer, and data analyst has just released a survey of embalmers from across the U.S., which indicates that seven in 10 are now seeing thick, fibrous white blood clots in the bodies of those consigned to their care.
While the documentary “ Died Suddenly ,” released in November, shone a spotlight on this phenomenon and caused much controversy for being overly conspiratorial, until now, no statistics have been available. Evidence has been largely anecdotal, beginning with Richard Hirschman , an Alabama-based embalmer and licensed funeral director who went on the public record, giving an interview to RAIR Foundation USA last September, to note the change in condition of the bodies he was receiving.
Now, Maj. Tom Haviland, Retd. has conducted a nationwide survey to gauge further how prevalent these fibrous white clots appear to be. In a seven-question survey sent out to over 800 funeral home directors and embalmers, as well as the heads of the state funeral director associations in the 30 most populated states in the country, he received 128 replies.
“I think that was large enough to actually declare that there’s a signal here,” says Maj. Haviland in an interview with […]
Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.