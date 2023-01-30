A Seattle-based plastic surgeon who performs medically unnecessary bilateral mastectomies on teenage girls as young as 15 advertises his experimental sex change services on TikTok to young, impressionable minds.
Dr. Tony Mangubat of La Belle Vie Cosmetic Surgery Center and Med Spa in Seattle goes by the name TikDocTony and has more than 220,000 followers on the popular social media platform. In an advertising style reminiscent of Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher , the Miami-based gender surgeon who refers to bilateral mastectomies as “yeet the teets” as a way to engage with her mostly adolescent followers, TikDocTony posts endless videos dishing out information about “top surgery,” the irreversible effects of testosterone, and how to wear a binder.
“What is the perfect age to have top surgery?” asks the popular gender surgeon in one video . The answer, according to Mangubat, is “when it’s right for you.” Mangubat informs his legions of young followers that the youngest patient he has performed a mastectomy on was 15-years-old and was referred to him by a Children’s Hospital.
The gender surgeon felt this was the ideal age for this patient who had apparently been identifying as a member of the opposite sex since age 5 or […]
