The jury is deadlocked and set to reconvene Monday in the case of a pro-life activist facing 11 years in prison for allegedly pushing an abortion clinic volunteer.

Mark Houck, 48, was arrested by the FBI at his home in Pennsylvania last year.

TGP reported on this earlier. Biden’s FBI Sends 25-30 Agents to Home of Pro-Life Author and Father of 7 – Arrest Him for Reportedly Protecting His Son from an Abortion Escort TRENDING: TGP Exclusive: Service Member Karolina Stancik Speaks Out About Her Horrific Injuries, Heart Attacks, Stroke from COVID Vaccine – PLEASE DONATE BELOW

The prosecution claims that Houck violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act during a scuffle with a pro-abortion activist and volunteer in October 2021.

The FACE Act prohibits “violent, threatening, damaging, and obstructive conduct intended to injure, intimidate, or interfere with the right to seek, obtain, or provide reproductive health services.”

Houck is a Catholic and regularly prays outside of abortion clinics. The trial of Mark Houck begins today, a Catholic father of 7 and pro-life activist who had 30 FBI agents arrest him in front of his family and the Biden DOJ is trying to put in jail for 11 years […]