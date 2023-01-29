German officials met in secret several times with executives from several American Big Tech companies to come to an agreement about what kinds of content regarding the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) should be censored.

This is according to German-language newspaper Bild, which reported that at the height of COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020, the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel met with representatives from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and Google, which also controls YouTube. (Related: FBI director tells WEF the future of national security is in partnership between tech companies and government.)

This first confidential meeting, held with officials from the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Press and Information Agency on June 2, 2020, discussed “the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of misinformation, false information and disinformation that can be observed in this context.”

Members of several other government ministries, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Family Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present in the meeting.

“In plain language, this means that the government discussed with the operators of social media networks, which tens of millions of Germans use every day, how to take action against the dissemination of information that they considered false and dangerous,” wrote Filipp Piatov of Bild.

Piatov added that it is still unclear what the government promised the social media networks in exchange for clamping down on so-called misinformation. A government spokesperson contacted by Bild admitted that the meetings happened, but claimed that no resolutions were passed as a result of those meetings.

Merkel’s government may have violated Germany’s Basic Law

The current government of Germany, which took power following Merkel’s resignation in late 2021, uncovered the confidential meetings through a series of disclosure requests. Now, this government is demanding that the former issue a “clarification” about what was agreed upon in the meetings.

Without this clarification, the current government could be led to believe that Merkel’s government may have violated the German constitution by aiding or calling for the suppression of speech online.

Current Vice President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Kubicki of the Free Democratic Party, a member of the current government, warned the former government that the Basic Law, Germany’s constitution, forbids the suppression of speech.

“Article 5 of our Basic Law [constitution] states: ‘There is no censorship,’” said Kubicki. “The citizens must expect that the previous federal government under Angela Merkel did not violate this principle.”

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

“Of course, we cannot rule out the possibility that there was a possible influence on Twitter [and other social media companies], not only in the U.S.A., but also in this country,” he added. The question, he noted, is which speech the former German government was willing to surrender to the tech giants during the pandemic.

“I expect the Federal Ministry of Health and the Chancellery to create the necessary transparency so that wrong conclusions about possible influence can be avoided,” he said.

Learn more about the tech industry’s latest actions at BigTech.news.

Watch this episode of the “Health Ranger Report” as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, talks about indicting censorship pushers from Big Tech and Big Government.

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Sources include:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.