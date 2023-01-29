Imagine, the S has hit the fan. Several years have passed and have made for trying times. You’ve managed to survive a famine, and defended yourself and your family from vicious groups of people that have threatened you. You’ve learned a variety of practical skills that make you indispensable to not only your group, but to your family. You’ve survived many difficult scenarios, earning a tough-as-nails reputation, only to be taken out by…dental problems…

While it seems like an unlikely way to die, it’s certainly possible both now, and especially in times of hardship that restrict your access to a dentist, it becomes all the more likely to occur. Economic ruin, inflation, sudden loss of incomes, pandemics, and even skyrocketing crime rates can hinder your access to dental professionals, which can put your health in jeopardy. SHTF can hinder garbage cleanup and overall sanitation in towns and cities, making good hygiene habits more important than ever before. As a disclaimer, the article I’ve written is in no way a replacement for a trip to the dentist, nor is it to be considered professional medical treatment. I am not a doctor nor a dentist. I’ll be the first one always to encourage you to seek out a good dentist, to get routine dental checkups and cleanings to maintain good dental health. This article is based on my own personal experiences, as well as my family’s experiences of maintaining good dental health when we weren’t able to go to the dentist for years due to loss of income during a severe economic recession.

Dental infections can be deadly.

Many folks are prepared for common emergencies, such as fires or defending their homes from burglars. From what I’ve noticed, however, is the lack of discussion surrounding dental emergencies. This is unfortunate, because this is a threat that can occur at the most unexpected of times and can happen to anyone. Whether you’re living in an all out SHTF or are suffering from your own personal financial disaster, it can strike you or your family without a moment’s notice.

I’ll admit, if you’re living during a SHTF with a hungry stomach and bullets flying at you, the last thing you’re going to be thinking about is “Did I brush my teeth today?”

Nevertheless, dental care is akin to health care. It shouldn’t be brushed off, just as maintaining physical fitness shouldn’t be scoffed at either. You’ll need it at a later time. This isn’t as exciting as talking about self-defense or how to survive an angry mob, but it’s still just as important. Dental problems don’t just stop with a bad toothache, they can contribute to other problems with your overall health as well. A number of credible studies have shown a direct correlation between poor dental health and other diseases such as chronic inflammation, rheumatoid arthritis, weakened immune system, Parkinson’s disease, stroke and heart disease, greatly increasing your likelihood of developing at least one of them. So it’s not going to pay to eat healthy and exercise unless you’re taking care of your mouth as well. A buildup of bad bacteria can contribute to poor health. Poor health can not only make you feel sick and ache constantly, but it’ll hinder your quality of life and your chances of survival. Tooth infections can kill you in a matter of weeks if left untreated.

My own family knew this, but due to a recession, combined with job losses and difficulty finding new jobs at the time, we couldn’t go to the dentist for years while we lived off-grid. So how did we make it for all of those years without professional care available and on a very limited budget? Without losing all our teeth or experiencing tooth and gum pain? Prevention.

Prevention is the best method.

If you are able to, I highly recommend going to the dentist on a routine basis. Your dentist will be able to help you prevent a majority of dental problems from becoming worse or affecting other areas of the body. He or she will be able to nip problems in the bud before they become exacerbated, or worse yet, develop into a full-blown emergency situation. If SHTF occurs suddenly, you wouldn’t want to enter it with the additional stress of painful tooth and gum problems. Because at that point, who knows when you’ll be able to see a dentist again. It could be years, or even a decade. So be sure to make regular appointments while times are still good to maintain your dental health.

When I was a small child, my family stressed the importance of taking care of my teeth properly to avoid future pain and decay. During our own personal financial disaster, they insisted that instead of just twice a day, I should clean my teeth and mouth after every meal, and very thoroughly too. To us, dental care was just as important as washing our hands and keeping clean. We had abided by routines to prevent these problems so that we didn’t have unnecessary dental expenses and costly bills. Sometimes we had to get creative and make our own toothpaste when money was really tight. I remember my grandmother would use baking soda with water to form a paste to clean her teeth. It worked for her, and it worked for us too. This is also an alternative to those who choose to omit fluoride from their routine.

Homemade toothpaste

Here is a homemade toothpaste recipe:

1/3 cup of coconut oil (contains antimicrobial properties)

Three tablespoons of baking soda

(Optional) you can add a few drops of peppermint or spearmint essential oil

Stir this mixture together and store it in a container at room temperature. This makes a cheap, natural and effective anti plaque and whitening toothpaste. A cheap jar of coconut oil bought on sale and a box of baking soda can last for quite awhile. The baking soda will eradicate any plaque that tries to cling to your teeth. This will also brighten your tooth enamel to a natural white color.

Make sure to brush your teeth at least twice a day, for approximately three minutes each time can help minimize tooth decay of course. You can opt to brush after each meal. You should wait at least thirty minutes to an hour after your meal to brush your teeth, or you could risk slowly eroding some of your enamel away. I suggest two types of toothpaste for the job; an anti plaque toothpaste, as well as enamel repair toothpaste. You can use the enamel repair one in the morning and the anti plaque toothpaste in the evening. Rather than just sticking to one type, this prevents plaque and tartar buildup while maintaining strong tooth enamel through remineralization, as well as preventing pains due to sensitivity.

Cleaning your toothbrush

Plaque bacteria and other germs can still linger on your rinsed toothbrush and cup. Like dirty dishes, your toothbrush needs to be cleaned each day, otherwise you’ll just reintroduce harmful germs back into your mouth.

You can take hydrogen peroxide (The kind that says 3% and can be used as an oral debriding agent. More on that soon). Fill half the cup with peroxide and dilute it with an equal half of water. Place the toothbrush in to disinfect both the cup and the brush. Let this soak for a few minutes. You can empty this later and rinse with water. This offers a safe and inexpensive solution to disinfect. If you don’t have peroxide available, you can use a drop of dish soap to clean your toothbrush, just be sure to run it under water for at least 20 seconds to wash away the germs.

Mouthwash

As for mouthwash, be careful what brand you get if you buy it at the store. Some can do more harm than good, such as stripping away your tooth enamel, which leads to pain and sensitivity, as well as destroying the natural good bacteria in your mouth. Choose a reputable brand of either regular or natural mouthwash based on what’s best for you and your dental situation.

I wouldn’t recommend any that are made in China, some of these contain pretty questionable chemicals and lack quality control. Natural mouthwashes can be effective and frugal solutions, if properly prepared. Mouthwash should be used last, after flossing and brushing. Here are a few of my favorite homemade mouthwash recipes that my family and I used during difficult times.

Mouthwash Recipe 1:

One cup of water

Three teaspoons of baking soda

(Optional) You can add a few drops of peppermint or spearmint essential oil

Stir the solution around with a spoon vigorously. Pour a small amount (about the size of a shot glass) into a cup. Swish around your mouth for 30 seconds and spit out.

Mouthwash Recipe 2:

One cup of water

Two to three tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Simply mix together and pour a small amount into a cup. Swish around for 30 seconds and spit out. You do not want to add more apple cider vinegar than I recommended, as too much will be very acidic.

Mouthwash Recipe 3: Best for Sore gums

One cup of warm water

Two tablespoons of sage, preferably ground

One tablespoon of salt

(Optional) Raw Honey

Mix together and swish around your mouth for a few minutes. It’ll help reduce swelling of the gums and soothe any sores. This works nicely for any wisdom teeth that are coming in as well.

Mouthwash Recipe 4: (Not For Regular Use)

One tablespoon of 3% hydrogen peroxide for oral use

One tablespoon of water

Mix together the solution and swish around your mouth for 30 seconds. This should be used after each meal and no longer than a week. This will disinfect your mouth and can act as a deep cleaning agent. As a bonus, it can remove plaque, tartar and stubborn calculus from your enamel while whitening your teeth. Do NOT use it longer than a week. Be sure to dilute it properly and do not swallow it. This is something that should only be used every once in a while, such as every other month.

Floss

I’d also like to add, despite the more recent controversies stating it’s no longer necessary to floss your teeth, please do not ditch this practice! Flossing gets out pieces of food that are wedged between your teeth that brushing and rinsing might not be able to dislodge. When you have bits of food stuck between your teeth, it can cause your teeth to try to accommodate it by trying to make room.

This not only leaves gaps, but can help force teeth to shift and crowd into each other, which can be painful. Neglecting flossing can cause bleeding gums and lead to gingivitis. Whether you use conventional floss or a water floss, be sure to floss at least once a day. Don’t forget to use a tongue scraper! It doesn’t pay to clean your mouth if you ignore your tongue, which also harbors food and bad bacteria.

Dental nutrition

Dental care isn’t just about keeping your mouth clean, it’s about giving your body what it needs to maintain the health of your teeth, blood vessels and gums. This means providing necessary nutrition through your diet, via food or supplements. A multivitamin is a good start to your day.

Some important vitamins and minerals I’d especially recommend for dental health (and your general health) would be Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin D and Calcium. Vitamin C is excellent for your gum health, Zinc heals on a cellular level and can help heal wounds, including mouth sores faster. Vitamin D and calcium is a must-have for strong teeth and bones. Without these, you’ll be prone to scurvy, shifting teeth, bleeding and sore gums, gum disease, reduced healing, weakened teeth and other potentially serious consequences.

Home Remedies for Toothaches and Gum Problems

Disclaimer: This is not a substitute for regular dental care, nor is it medical advice. Following are some ways that have traditionally been used for home support.

Nobody’s perfect. Sometimes we can try our hardest to prepare and prevent, but bad luck will strike anyway. I’ve included a list of home remedies that can help for when it does.

Salt Water: If you’re experiencing toothache or gum pain, be sure to swish and rinse your mouth with a warm salt water solution. Add a tablespoon of salt to eight ounces of heated water. Stir until thoroughly dissolved. Swish in your mouth for at least a minute. Use 3% one part hydrogen peroxide, one part water solution for even stronger disinfection. Ice pack: Pressing an ice pack or cold compress against your cheek can help reduce swelling and pain. Honey: I’ve found that this is best for reducing gum swelling and pain. Pour some on a teaspoon and let it in your mouth for ten to fifteen minutes or longer. Honey has natural healing antimicrobial properties. It can help kill germs and quell pain. Raw Honey works best. Garlic: Whether you have garlic powder, fresh garlic or crushed garlic tablets, it’s great to use to help combat potential infections. It has natural antibiotic and antiviral properties. Clove Essential Oil: I haven’t personally used this yet, but it was recommended by friends who swear by it. They say it’s a great way to stop tooth pain and infections. Before using essential oil, it must be added to a carrier oil like coconut oil to dilute it. The proper ratio that’s recommended is ten to fifteen drops of clove oil per one ounce of a carrier oil of your choosing. Enamel Repair Toothpaste: These can be pricey if you don’t get them on sale. This will help stop tooth pain that’s due to temperature sensitivities and weak enamel. Tea bag: While peppermint tea bags work the best, green or black tea can help reduce swelling and inflammation. Just apply a warm tea bag to the affected tooth and leave it there for a while. Vanilla Extract: I’ve personally never tried this, but my family members have and said that applying vanilla extract to the tooth and gum helped stop the pain. Over-the-counter pain relievers: While not a natural solution, ibuprofen, aspirin, and acetaminophen can help reduce swelling and pain. Natural Pain Relievers: If you’re looking for a more natural solution, I’ve found that white willow bark tea, sage and thyme tea, as well as calcium supplements, can really help reduce pain. I’d recommend calcium citrate, but I’ve already taken antacids with calcium carbonate in addition to ibuprofen to stop severe pains due to other injuries.

Everyone is different, and some solutions that may work great for other people might not work the best for you. The important part is trying to stop pain, irritation, swollen gums or potential infections before it becomes worse. Pain shouldn’t be ignored, it’s your body’s way of letting you know that something is wrong. It’s best to try remedies immediately at the first sign of discomfort. Do not procrastinate, it’s best to catch this early and try to stop it before it turns into something much more severe.

If you try the listed remedies and aren’t seeing relief, and are experiencing symptoms such as a swollen face, swollen neck, severe throbbing tooth pain, tooth pain that spreads to other areas, bad taste and smell, you’ll need to see a dentist, because you have an infection. This can spread to other areas of the body and cause difficulty breathing. Head to an emergency room or dentist immediately.

Building Dental Kits and Dental Emergency Kits

Having a stock of necessary dental supplies, as well as a dental emergency kit is always a good idea. This doesn’t have to be some expensive venture. You can acquire a pretty decent stockpile by buying items on sale, purchasing items in bulk amounts, and using coupons or store discounts.

I always stock up on toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, tongue scrapers, mouthwash, hydrogen peroxide, raw honey, coconut oil, baking soda and apple cider vinegar (a very versatile product). You can order stainless steel dental kits online. These are great tools for inspecting all areas of your mouth, scraping plaque from your teeth and checking below the gum line for plaque growth and to prevent decay. These instruments can be easily cleaned and sterilized for repeated use. You should make a habit of doing your own checkup once a month to catch any problems early.

Emergency dental kits are always great to have on hand. You can buy premade kits or make ones for yourself. Here’s a list of important items to include in your kit.

Tea bags

Clove essential oil

Sage powder (for sore gums)

Salt

Thyme (can reduce toothache while cleaning mouth)

Raw honey

Vanilla extract with alcohol

Dental dressing or gauze

Hydrogen peroxide 3% the kind that can be used as an oral debriding agent. It must be diluted, one part peroxide one part water

Gloves

Over-the-counter pain relievers

Dental mirrors

Plaque removers

Headlamp or good flashlight

Oral anesthetic gel

Tooth Saver (to properly store a knocked-out tooth until you’re able to get to a dentist)

Tweezers

Temporary cavity fillings

Waterproof case

Antibiotics (Amoxicillin is a must-have for most tooth infections. You can purchase fish mox at online pet stores. This is great to have if you’re in the most severe type of SHTF where there are no medical professionals to help you. Adhere to the proper dosages for a human)

Garlic (it’s great for infected gums and has natural antibiotic properties. Use large doses of garlic in conjunction with amoxicillin to kick an infection’s butt)

You may also want to stock up on cheap soft foods, such as applesauce, puddings, cream soups, pancake mix, instant mashed potatoes, and grits, as well as use a food chopper to prepare less chewy meals. Soft foods will be a godsend if you’re suffering from tooth and gum pain, not to mention other ailments such as tonsillitis.

Whether you’re bugging in during SHTF, planning a bug out bag or an INCH bag, or a professional medical emergency kit, emergency dental kits should always be included in your plans. It may come in handy when you need it most.

What do you think?

By following a thorough dental routine, we were able to avoid cavities, tartar, calculus, tooth loss, gum disease, infections, and yellow, unhealthy teeth during hard times for years. In the long run, it saved us costly dental bills, unnecessary pain, and stress, and it can do so when SHTF.

Do you have any special dental preps not mentioned here? How do you care for your teeth to prevent problems? Have your dental preps ever helped you through hard times? Tell us about it in the comments.

About Blackbird

Blackbird grew up in poverty in the rural Pennsylvania countryside during a harsh economic recession. She learned self-reliance from her family at a young age and is now a seasoned prepper of many years. She enjoys nature walks, reading, gardening, working outdoors, and drawing in her spare time.

Article cross-posted from The Organic Prepper.

