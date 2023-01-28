The UniParty Swamp scored a major victory yesterday by reelecting Ronna Romney McDaniel as Republican National Committee Chairwoman. This comes despite the fact that she has presided over the last three failed election cycles. Republicans haven’t performed up to expectations since BEFORE she took office.

So why would the 168-member body endorse further failure when they had America First patriot Mike Lindell and legal warrior Harmeet Dhillon as better options? There was one interesting data point in a survey conducted by the NY Times of the RNC members that points to the likely reason. According to poll results, “just four offered an unabashed endorsement of Mr. Trump’s 2024 campaign.”

McDaniel pretends to be pro-Trump when it suits her, but clearly she and the RNC are not actual supporters. Lindell’s support for Trump is unquestionable considering he has taken more personal heat than anyone other than Trump himself since the 2020 stolen election. Meanwhile, Dhillon’s support of Trump has been relatively steady.

Given this information, two things are clear. First, the RNC got the person they wanted. Second, they don’t want Trump to be the party’s nominee and will likely fight it in 2024, whether behind the scenes or publicly.

For Trump’s part, he graciously congratulated McDaniel even though she clearly opposes him. According to The Gateway Pundit:

“Congratulations to Ronna McDaniel on her big WIN as RNC CHAIR,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social. “Now we have to STOP THE DEMOCRATS FROM CHEATING IN ELECTIONS!”

McDaniel, according to reports, had argued that she was in the best position to stop Trump from running as a third-party candidate if he loses the Republican nomination.

If you are an America First patriot, the RNC hates you. They’ll use you for your donations and beg you for your votes, but in the end they despise everything you represent. You shouldn’t give them a penny.

