Egg-producing Hillandale Farms in Bozrah, CT, caught fire today. A massive three-alarm fire is happening just as the nation suffers from unprecedented price hikes on eggs and other foods. According to WFSB:

Crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials say the fire is at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Fitchville Road is currently closed at Schwartz Road because of the fire. Multiple departments are responding to the fire including the Norwich Fire Department.

Here’s a short video of the still-smoldering farm:

Hillandale Farms raises over 20 million chickens for eggs and is one of the top 5 egg producers in the country.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

The Colchester Fire Department told the press the large scale fire has even caused water issues and more water tankers are being called to the scene.

As of now it’s not clear if anyone was hurt or trapped inside the chicken coop where the blaze started.

We have CFPA members Linda Akerman (@FyrwmnLinda) and Rob Ladd (@NlcFire) on scene of a 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah, CT. Rob Ladd reports a 100×400 chicken coop well-involved with exposures#fire #structurefire #3alarmfire #bozrah #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/u1aSrMM4uI — CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) January 28, 2023

Here’s more video:

🚨#UPDATE: More video shows a closer look of the massive egg farm fire that firefighters currently battling with reports that the fire is spreading to other areas of the farm More departments have been called in pic.twitter.com/OjY0PkVlOX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 28, 2023

Editor’s Commentary: Most will mark this as just another coincidence in the huge list of events that continue to exacerbate the multiple crises facing Americans and the whole world. But as I often say, there are no coincidences.

Food processors, farms, and distributors continue to get hit with “accidents.” They’re happening just under the radar; often enough for some of us to take notice but spread apart just enough as to not draw suspicion from “normies” or corporate media. In my humble opinion, most of these events cannot be accidental, but the masses continue to stick their collective heads in the sand.

Prepper Meds – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Get ahead of shortages with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Detox your body with – Stock up for now before the supply chain crashes:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Get ahead of shortages with✔️ Detox your body with Organic Supplements

Call me a conspiracy theorist if you’d like, but I remain steadfast in my belief that every American with the means today should stock up on long-term storage food, especially meats. I’d rather be safe than sorry.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker