A county in deep blue California has canceled its contract with Dominion Voting Systems after raising major concerns with the company’s election machines.
Earlier this week, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted to terminate its contract with Dominion Voting Systems.
The county is the first in the state to break ties with Dominion.
About a two-hour drive from Sacramento, Shasta is in a more conservative part of northern California near the Oregon border.
In the 2020 presidential race, the county voted 32.3 percent for Joe Biden and 65.4 percent for President Donald Trump.
The board's makeup is 4-to-1 in favor of conservatives, according to SFGate. The vote to stop using Dominion Voting machines was 3-2. Supervisors Patrick Jones, Chris Kelstrom, and Kevin Crye all voted to end the contract. Though also a conservative, Supervisor Tim Garman wanted more information before the county switched systems. He sided with Mary Rickert in voting against the change. "We have a right to the people to do our due diligence," Garman said, according to the Redding Record Searchlight. Rickert pointed out to the board, "We were all elected by Dominion voting machines. I'm just really curious, are we questioning the outcomes of our elections?" Jones shot
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
