The windshield of an NYPD car was smashed in Times Square, reporter NJEG media. President Biden had called for ” peaceful protest. ” FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was appalled by the footage, which the Memphis PD released in four parts. This was in response to the graphic footage of the altercation police had with Nichols on January 7, which led to his death in hospital care three days later on January 10. This after protestors climbed on top of the vehicle and smashed it. This stemmed from a protest that kicked off in Times Square. “Say his name, Tyre Nichols!” The protestors chanted, carrying matching signs that “The people demand end police terror,” and a banner reading “stop the war on black America.” There was a large police presence. At least one arrest was made. Freedom News reported that there was a stand […]

ADVERTISEMENT Protests erupted in midtown Manhattan Friday night after the release of body cam and surveillance footage from Memphis showing the beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers. Earlier in the day, Antifa had vowed to ” burn it down ” in response to the footage. At least one rioter was arrested.

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down

Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.

For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker