An Algerian football player tragically died suddenly during a match at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Algeria football community is mourning as it hosts this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN), a biennial African national association football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football. Source: Saïd Fellak/Facebook Ben Idir Mehenni suddenly collapsed on the pitch a few minutes before the end of the match against MC Rouiba. The incident occurred at the Reghaia stadium.
According to local media , Mehenni was rushed to the Reghaia hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Ben Idir Mehenni is a football player playing for the Algerian football club ‘Union Sportive de Oued Amizour.’
Watch the video below: BREAKING IN ALGERIA: Another Athlete has dropped dead. A Footballer named Ben Idir Mehenni #diedsuddenly of a heart attack on the field. The player complained of feeling unwell a few minutes before the end of the match, minutes later collapsing to his death. � pic.twitter.com/bgn0mmvaIk The Algerian Football Federation paid tributes to Ben Idir Mehenni on its Twitter account. […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
