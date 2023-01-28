An Algerian football player tragically died suddenly during a match at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Algeria football community is mourning as it hosts this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN), a biennial African national association football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football. Source: Saïd Fellak/Facebook Ben Idir Mehenni suddenly collapsed on the pitch a few minutes before the end of the match against MC Rouiba. The incident occurred at the Reghaia stadium.

According to local media , Mehenni was rushed to the Reghaia hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

TRENDING: LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump to Deliver Much-Anticipated Speech on Ukrainian War – Today at New Hampshire GOP Convention – 12:30 PM ET

Ben Idir Mehenni is a football player playing for the Algerian football club ‘Union Sportive de Oued Amizour.’

Watch the video below: BREAKING IN ALGERIA: Another Athlete has dropped dead. A Footballer named Ben Idir Mehenni #diedsuddenly of a heart attack on the field. The player complained of feeling unwell a few minutes before the end of the match, minutes later collapsing to his death. � pic.twitter.com/bgn0mmvaIk The Algerian Football Federation paid tributes to Ben Idir Mehenni on its Twitter account. […]