On Wednesday, Arizona’s Kari Lake addressed speculation that she may be angling for a Senate run following her unsuccessful gubernatorial race.
While speaking to reporters at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach where the Republican National Committee winter meeting was taking place, Lake completely dismissed the rumors.
“I’m going to win this,” she stated, referring to her lawsuit regarding the 2022 gubernatorial race, which was called for her Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Earlier in January, Lake called the suspicion that she was gearing up for a shot at the Senate “fake news.”
“I really believe this is the fake news putting this out trying to take the focus off of our election lawsuit,” she declared while speaking to Addison Smith from One America News.
“We have the strongest election lawsuit this country has ever seen; it is in the appellate court, it’s moving forward quickly,” she continued. “The fake news, of course, doesn’t want to cover that, so they want to create some palace intrigue on what’s happening.” Statement from Team @KariLake on 2024 Senate rumors “Kari is hyper-focused on winning her court case as she is the duly-elected Governor & her Election Case proves that. “& spit out ballots, 25K ballots were mysteriously […]
Read the whole story at www.bizpacreview.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.