On Wednesday, Arizona’s Kari Lake addressed speculation that she may be angling for a Senate run following her unsuccessful gubernatorial race.

While speaking to reporters at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach where the Republican National Committee winter meeting was taking place, Lake completely dismissed the rumors.

“I’m going to win this,” she stated, referring to her lawsuit regarding the 2022 gubernatorial race, which was called for her Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Earlier in January, Lake called the suspicion that she was gearing up for a shot at the Senate “fake news.”

“I really believe this is the fake news putting this out trying to take the focus off of our election lawsuit,” she declared while speaking to Addison Smith from One America News.

“We have the strongest election lawsuit this country has ever seen; it is in the appellate court, it’s moving forward quickly,” she continued. “The fake news, of course, doesn’t want to cover that, so they want to create some palace intrigue on what’s happening.” Statement from Team @KariLake on 2024 Senate rumors “Kari is hyper-focused on winning her court case as she is the duly-elected Governor & her Election Case proves that. “& spit out ballots, 25K ballots were mysteriously […]