One of the most outspoken proponents of vaccines is not okay with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “booster” shots, saying that they are ineffective at protecting against the latest disease “variants.”

Paul Offit for Profit of the Vaccine Education Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia wrote a perspective letter for the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) explaining why, from a scientific perspective, COVID boosters are a no-go.

If you know Offit’s history, it might shock you that he is actually coming forward to go against one of them. This is the same guy who infamously stated that a newborn baby could take 10,000 vaccine injections at once and be just fine.

There must really be something wrong with these boosters, in other words, for Offit to dare speak out against them. (Related: Offit has been speaking out against COVID boosters a lot lately.)

“On June 28, 2022, researchers from Pfizer–BioNTech and Moderna presented data on their bivalent vaccines to the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (of which I am a member),” Offit wrote. “The results were underwhelming.”

“Bivalent boosters resulted in levels of neutralizing antibodies against BA.1 that were only 1.5 to 1.75 times as high as those achieved with monovalent boosters. Previous experience with the companies’ vaccines suggested that this difference was unlikely to be clinically significant.”

Don’t get boosted – there’s no point

According to Offit, COVID variants and subvariants are mutating so rapidly that by the time a new booster shot comes out, it is already obsolete. When people take these outdated injections, they are not gaining any further protection.

Evidence also suggests that each subsequent booster renders the immune system worse off than it was previously. They trigger production of the wrong antibodies, for one, and they also provoke the formation of vaccine-induced AIDS.

Offit did not address any of this subject in his letter, but he did point out that the injections do not work as claimed. Regulators determined, based on available data, that there is “no significant difference in neutralization of any SARS-CoV-2 variant” between the boosted and the non-boosted, which means the shots are useless.

Another study also found that “ZBA.5 [neutralizing-antibody] titers were comparable following monovalent and bivalent mRNA boosters,” meaning the boosted and the non-boosted have the same protection – or non-protection, depending on how you look at it.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

The reason for this is more than likely immune imprinting, according to Offit, which simply means that the first injection series primed recipients’ immune systems to ward off the “ancestral” strain of COVID.

“They therefore probably responded to epitopes shared by BA.4 and BA.5 and the ancestral strain, rather than to new epitopes on BA.4 and BA.5,” he explained.

To be clear, Offit is still a proponent of vaccines, including the initial round of mRNA injections from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. He still claims these injections are helpful, even though evidence shows that people who take them are getting sick and dying suddenly.

Offit has not become an “anti-vaxxer,” to put it another way. This is merely the first time we know of that he has spoken out against a vaccine injection, which speaks volumes about its uselessness.

“… I believe we should stop trying to prevent all symptomatic infections in healthy, young people by boosting them with vaccines containing mRNA from strains that might disappear a few months later,” is how he concludes his letter, still urging the public to get injected with the initial round – which we would not advise based on everything that is currently known about these deadly shots.

To learn more about the dangers and ineffectiveness of COVID injections, visit Vaccines.news.

Sources for this article include:

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.