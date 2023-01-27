The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Update: Dr Moore’s team has provided this statement to The Dossier:

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore and his staff WILL plead/HAVE plead NOT guilty to all federal charges. They broke no laws and harmed no person. Dr Moore, specifically, abided by his long held Hippocratic oath to First Do No Harm. We believe he and his co-defendants will be found innocent of all charges.

We believe this case is unprecedented and threatens the individual Constitutional, God-given individual rights and freedoms of families, parents, children, employees, business owners and Americans in all walks of life!

We look forward to presenting our case. Everyday we are strengthened and overwhelmed by the thoughts, prayers and support we are receiving from members of our local

Community, colleagues in the medical profession, from our fellow Americans across the country and freedom-loving people around the world. At the height of Covid hysteria, parents in Utah were faced with enormous societal and personal pressure to “vaccinate” their children with Covid-19 mRNA shots. For fear of having their kids prohibited from attending school […]