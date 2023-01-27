The Dossier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Update: Dr Moore’s team has provided this statement to The Dossier:
Dr. Michael Kirk Moore and his staff WILL plead/HAVE plead NOT guilty to all federal charges. They broke no laws and harmed no person. Dr Moore, specifically, abided by his long held Hippocratic oath to First Do No Harm. We believe he and his co-defendants will be found innocent of all charges.
We believe this case is unprecedented and threatens the individual Constitutional, God-given individual rights and freedoms of families, parents, children, employees, business owners and Americans in all walks of life!
We look forward to presenting our case. Everyday we are strengthened and overwhelmed by the thoughts, prayers and support we are receiving from members of our local
Community, colleagues in the medical profession, from our fellow Americans across the country and freedom-loving people around the world. At the height of Covid hysteria, parents in Utah were faced with enormous societal and personal pressure to “vaccinate” their children with Covid-19 mRNA shots. For fear of having their kids prohibited from attending school […]
Read the whole story at dossier.substack.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.