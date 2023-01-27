On January 24, a peer-reviewed study was published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases showing that covid so-called “vaccines” are killing one out of every 974 vaccinees – so far.

In 2021 alone, the study estimates, some 278,000 Americans died as a result of getting “vaccinated” for covid. By the end of December that same year, 243 million Americans had received at least one injection of a covid shot.

Based on those figures, jab recipients currently have a one in 874 chance of dying as a result of getting shot. This figure is far higher than what the establishment is admitting to. (Related: There is also a reason why the establishment is resistant to wanting to autopsy the dead bodies of the “fully vaccinated”.)

The study was commissioned by the online survey and polling company Dynata. Its main purpose was to identify the factors associated with Americans’ decision to either take the jab or forego it.

A total of 2,840 participants completely the survey between Dec. 18-23, 2021. Nearly one in four say they know of at least one person who experienced a severe health problem after getting injected for covid.

“Estimates from the survey indicate that through the first year of the covid-19 vaccination program there may be as many as 278,000 vaccine-induced fatalities and up to a million severe adverse events,” the study reveals.

Covid jabs aren’t safe nor effective – unless disease and death is the intended effect

At the time of the study’s publishing, the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) logged just 8,023 deaths directly linked to covid injection. VAERS only tells part of the story, though.

It has been estimated that as little as one percent of all vaccine adverse events make it into VAERS at all. There are also other data sources considered to be more reliable than VAERS, including:

A Rasmussen survey from January 2023 which found that 28 percent of all adults know at least one person who died from covid shots.

A mid-December 2021 estimate from Steve Kirsch that 388,000 Americans at that time had died from covid injections.

An analysis from Fabian Spieker estimating one death for every 1,642 injection doses administered in Germany.

“Assuming that by the end of 2021, 1.8 doses per vaccinated person were given, as some had only one dose. This would yield, in the USA, 266,400 dead from covid injections,” Exposé News reported.

Igor Chudov wrote a piece published on his Substack that backs up the 278,000 American deaths estimate, citing the aforementioned BMC Infectious Diseases journal study.

That journal, by the way, is considered to be “prestigious” and trustworthy – not that this automatically makes every paper in it reputable, but rather that it lends credence, at least, to its validity.

We know that far more people than what is being reported have become injured or died as a result of covid shots. And his analysis of the study and the data it contains is compelling and worth a read.

“As atrocious as this is, we need to remind ourselves that the SARS-COV-2 virus was engineered,” wrote a commenter. “That is, ALL those who died from Covid19 were killed too.”

“Further, the malicious suppression of early treatments ensured many vulnerable people, who contracted Covid19, perished needlessly. Therefore, the 278,000, is in reality a gross understatement of those Americans killed by this atrocity. The perpetrators are likely responsible for the deaths of well over 1 million Americans, and tens of millions worldwide. That’s just so far! What lies ahead?”

Another responded to this that covid itself did not even kill that many people, as admitted by the CDC.

“The number of people killed BY COVID was around 60,000, close to a bad flu season,” this person added.

More of the latest news about covid injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

