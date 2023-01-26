The powers that be continue to tinker with their plan for global destruction and the evidence is everywhere to be seen.

Earlier this week, for instance, millions of Pakistanis found themselves without heat after a massive grid failure plunged much of the country into darkness, as The New York Times reported:

Millions of Pakistanis lost electricity Monday as a major power outage swept across the country, the longest in recent years and a breakdown that put the focus back on the country’s battered and poorly maintained power grid.

Pakistan has been plagued by frequent outages and blackouts in recent years, and the latest to afflict its people began at 7:34 a.m. Monday. By late evening, much of the country was still shrouded in darkness. In some parts of Islamabad, the capital, and the neighboring city of Rawalpindi, power was restored after eight hours, officials said.

“There was complete chaos in the hospital because of the power outage,” Akram Shah, a 45-year-old textile worker who had taken his sick mother to the state-run Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi, told the Times. “Doctors asked most of the patients, who were at hospitals for surgeries, and tests, to come again tomorrow.”

Globally, thanks to the lie of “climate change” and other extreme left-wing environmental rules, it is nearly impossible to build new power plants and the infrastructure to deliver power to customers. As such, nuclear plant operators are being forced to rely more on old plants that have already stayed online far beyond their anticipated 40-year lifespan. Some operators now are considering keeping plants going for 80 years and, in some cases, 100 years — which is suicide. New carbon-free nuclear plants take years to build, but if nations would start now, they could begin to take aging nuclear plants offline before 2030 and before the next Chernobyl. But that’s not the plan.

In the U.S., meanwhile, as the Biden regime and the Democratic left continue to push for electric vehicles, the existing power grid can’t handle current electricity demands. Just this week, millions of Americans living in the northeast were without power after a winter storm, and it’s going to take a few days, at least, to get the lights back on — and the heat.

Even America’s financial markets are at risk. On Tuesday, “the NYSE [said] it [was] continuing to investigate the ‘technical issue’ that caused wild stock swings at the market open Tuesday as dozens of large-cap stocks suddenly plunged or spiked during the broken opening auction,” Zero Hedge reported.

According to the New York Stock Exchange, which is actually based in New Jersey, “impacted members may consider filing for Clearly Erroneous or Rule 18 claims,” adding: “In a subset of symbols, opening auctions did not occur. The exchange is working to clarify the list of symbols.”

As officials were still trying to figure out the glitch, Bloomberg News reported that “a wave of sell orders targeting financial services stocks swept across American equity exchanges at the open of trading Tuesday, sending companies including Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley to brief but sharp plunges from which they mostly quickly recovered.”

“It’s a little concerning,” Oanda senior market analyst Ed Moya told BBG. “These are not your typical meme stock, easily manipulated companies, these are Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, these are some of the giants.”

“We don’t have all the details yet, but what it looks like is that some stocks opened and were automatically or were erroneously triggered for limit up/limit down, which threw them into a halt status,” said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner at Meridian Equity Partners who routinely works on the floor of the NYSE.

“All of our phones are lighting up,” he said. “We’re trying to field calls from our customers and try to explain to them what happened, what’s going on and relay as much accurate information so they understand what’s happening. But as of now, things are still unfolding.”

Our elites have known that grids are dilapidated and have been decaying for years — so why haven’t they pushed to fix and modernize them? The answer should be obvious.

