New York, New York – The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a rooftop bar Wednesday evening in a suspected suicide. The 46-year-old man plunged from Bar 54 in Times Square in front of witnesses, the New York Post reported. The unidentified man founded a Connecticut-based investment firm, the Post reported. The New York Post reported : TRENDING: BREAKING: Project Veritas: Pfizer Exploring “Mutating” Covid-19 Virus Via ‘Directed Evolution’ To Continue Profiting From Vaccines (VIDEO) The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. The 46-year-old man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and sources said. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson said. Sources said the man was a founder and partner at a Connecticut-based investment company. This is the second time in less than four months a person plunged from the same hotel bar. Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to death from NYC rooftop bar https://t.co/VyuuwuWYol pic.twitter.com/cOQlc1qgkA DEVELOPING…

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker