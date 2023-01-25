When the walls are closing in on a corrupt government or even a corrupt individual leader, two things happen. First, the failsafe protocols that were put into place for such an event are triggered. We’ve seen examples of this in both fiction and real life in the form of document shredding and people scrambling to get evidence removed or destroyed within an office prior to a raid. When it’s an entire government doing the covering up, the scale is exponentially larger.

The second thing that happens is that the appropriate scapegoats are sent to slaughter. Some do it “willingly” in exchange for certain considerations. Some are thrown under the proverbial bus without warning. Others are just made to disappear. That’s what we’re seeing in Ukraine right now as one of the most corrupt governments in the world under the leadership of an extremely corrupt president begins purging people to push eyeballs in the wrong direction.

Unfortunately, everyone in corporate media and just about everyone in alternative media are falling for it. According to Daily Caller News Foundation:

Several high-level Ukrainian officials resigned Tuesday amid corruption allegations, including a deputy defense minister accused of overpaying on a contract for military food rations, according to multiple media reports.

Kyiv said its largest leadership shakeup since Russia’s invasion exactly 11 months ago demonstrated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s desire to root out government corruption, according to Reuters. Three top ministers, a deputy prosecutor general, a deputy head of the president’s office and a deputy defense minister left their posts Tuesday after Zelenskyy hinted at personnel shifts Monday, and several regional governors also resigned, The New York Times reported.

“Zelenskiy’s personnel decisions testify to the key priorities of the state,” a senior adviser to the president, Mykhailo Podolyak, said, according to Reuters.

“The president sees and hears society. And he directly responds to a key public demand – justice for all,” Podolyak added.

This is all a smokescreen. The real corruption is in Volodymyr Zelensky himself and those closest to him in government. The corruption is also coming from his puppet-masters among the globalist elite cabal. I covered all of this on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show.

