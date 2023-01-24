Chicago’s embattled Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot has blamed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the city’s out-of-control crime rates.

Incumbent Lori Lightfoot currently finds herself in third place in the mayoral race, according to the polls.

The election is at the end of February and if no candidate gets 50% of the vote, the top two will face off in a runoff election that will be held on April 4, 2023.

Crime is the number one issue facing the city and all agree Lightfoot has made it worse by going after the police department.

Violent crime soared out of control when the leftist mayor slashed police budgets and enforced new rules that tied the hands of cops.

Instead of offering solutions, Lightfoot is trying to pass the buck, again .This time she is blaming the infamous prosecutor who let disgraced actor Jussie Smollett off after he was jailed for his hate crime hoax.Smollett made a sweetheart deal with Kim Foxx that outraged the city.A special prosecutor was appointed to investigate and they concluded Smollett should face charges.Smollett was convicted and hauled off to jail only to be released a day or so later as he appealed his guilty verdict. Slay the latest News […]