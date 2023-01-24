Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has invested millions of dollars in a company that seeks to stop cows from burping in an apparent effort to save the planet.

Gates has reportedly backed an Australian-based startup looking to stop cows from burping methane emissions.

The billionaire is pouring funds into the company’s research around livestock food supplements.

According to a press release , Gates’ firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), with participation from Harvest Road Group, raised $12 million for a climate technology company called Rumin8.

Rumin8 studies solutions to reducing livestock emissions.

The firm’s latest initiative identifies “anti-methanogenic properties” that can be produced efficiently and for a low cost.It says that its supplements will eventually be fed to livestock in a bid to fight “climate change.”The dietary supplement is synthetically replicated from an active ingredient found in red seaweed called bromoform.The ingredient prohibits the creation of methane.Rumin8’s latest round of investments aims to build brand development and move the supplement toward commercialization, the press release states. Slay the latest News for free! “The demand for sustainable protein has never been more apparent, which is why BEV is keenly interested in reducing methane emissions from beef and dairy,” BEV founder and managing partner Carmichael Roberts said in […]