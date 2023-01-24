Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has invested millions of dollars in a company that seeks to stop cows from burping in an apparent effort to save the planet.
Gates has reportedly backed an Australian-based startup looking to stop cows from burping methane emissions.
The billionaire is pouring funds into the company’s research around livestock food supplements.
According to a press release , Gates’ firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), with participation from Harvest Road Group, raised $12 million for a climate technology company called Rumin8.
Rumin8 studies solutions to reducing livestock emissions.
The firm’s latest initiative identifies “anti-methanogenic properties” that can be produced efficiently and for a low cost.It says that its supplements will eventually be fed to livestock in a bid to fight “climate change.”The dietary supplement is synthetically replicated from an active ingredient found in red seaweed called bromoform.The ingredient prohibits the creation of methane.Rumin8’s latest round of investments aims to build brand development and move the supplement toward commercialization, the press release states. Slay the latest News for free! “The demand for sustainable protein has never been more apparent, which is why BEV is keenly interested in reducing methane emissions from beef and dairy,” BEV founder and managing partner Carmichael Roberts said in […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.