Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration and Big Pharma companies have been slammed by the Wall Street Journal editorial board over the “deceptive” campaign for bivalent “booster” shots.
WSJ editorial board member Allysia Finley dropped the hammer on vaccine makers over the Covid boosters.
Finley also blasted several federal agencies for taking “the unprecedented step of ordering vaccine makers to produce them and recommending them without data supporting their safety or efficacy.”
“You might have heard a radio advertisement warning that if you’ve had Covid, you could get it again and experience even worse symptoms,” Finley writes.
“The message, sponsored by the Health and Human Services Department, claims that updated bivalent vaccines will improve your protection.
“This is deceptive advertising.“But the public-health establishment’s praise for the bivalent shots shouldn’t come as a surprise.”The narrative behind the campaign was simple; mRNA Covid shots could simply be “tweaked” to target new variants.In this case, the jabs were claimed to confer protection against BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants, along with the original Wuhan strain.To call this wishful thinking would be extremely generous. Slay the latest News for free! As Finley writes, three scientific problems have arisen: The virus is mutating much faster than vaccines can be updated. Vaccines […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
