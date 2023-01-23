Student senate also funded Matt Walsh event to avoid ‘legal consequences’
Protests against conservative firebrand Matt Walsh’s appearance at Stanford University in March will be supported by funding from the student senate, which officially opposes the event.
Walsh’s visit, part of his “What is a Woman?” campus lecture tour, will be hosted by the Stanford College Republicans in conjunction with Young America’s Foundation.
The Undergraduate Senate “pledges to reserve an additional $1,000 of our discretionary funding alongside with Stanford Student Enterprises’ pledge of $2000 in support of counter programming,” according to the resolution . Student Enterprises is a related organization that exists to “support the [student government].”
The student senate wants the campus to know it “endorses counter protest efforts that support trans and queer students and will actively work to support planned events in support of the queer community on campus during this event.”
It did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The College Fix in the past six weeks. The Fix asked what specific counter events are being planned and for more information on the funding approval for the Walsh speech.The Stanford Republicans also received money from the student senate to host Walsh’s visit. This is because “denials of […]
Read the whole story at www.thecollegefix.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.