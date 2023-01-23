Student senate also funded Matt Walsh event to avoid ‘legal consequences’

Protests against conservative firebrand Matt Walsh’s appearance at Stanford University in March will be supported by funding from the student senate, which officially opposes the event.

Walsh’s visit, part of his “What is a Woman?” campus lecture tour, will be hosted by the Stanford College Republicans in conjunction with Young America’s Foundation.

The Undergraduate Senate “pledges to reserve an additional $1,000 of our discretionary funding alongside with Stanford Student Enterprises’ pledge of $2000 in support of counter programming,” according to the resolution . Student Enterprises is a related organization that exists to “support the [student government].”

The student senate wants the campus to know it “endorses counter protest efforts that support trans and queer students and will actively work to support planned events in support of the queer community on campus during this event.”

It did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The College Fix in the past six weeks. The Fix asked what specific counter events are being planned and for more information on the funding approval for the Walsh speech.The Stanford Republicans also received money from the student senate to host Walsh’s visit. This is because “denials of […]