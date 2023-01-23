If the Justice Department can pick and choose the president, then we don’t really have a “democracy” at all but an oligarchy with a Praetorian guard.

It’s hard to shake the sense that Joe Biden’s classified document scandal, like Trump’s Mar-a-Lago saga, is a lot of hype. Trump’s “crime” turned out to be a lot more trivial than the breathless whispers and leaks suggested. It turns out Trump was keeping presidential records as personal trophies, which is just about the least surprising thing ever. It’s unclear what Biden was doing with White House papers in his house, but unless there was some malicious or pecuniary interest, is it really such a big deal?

Many have speculated that there is something more going on, that Democrats are taking Biden out, like yesterday’s trash.

If the Justice Department can pick and choose the president, then we don’t really have a “democracy” at all but an oligarchy with a Praetorian guard. Of course, many suspect this has been the case for some time. We all saw how Trump was sandbagged with a bogus criminal probe into “collusion,” and the witch hunt is ongoing. It’s worth considering whether the Justice Department, by going after Biden, is […]