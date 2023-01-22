While Pfizer has “pledged” to conduct further studies into the efficacy and safety of the Covid vaccine, Japan, perhaps the most disciplined country in the world, is facing a dramatic situation. The state is setting record after record in Covid hospitalizations and deaths, ranking first in the world for the number of infections. Moreover, in October 2022, Japan also received the vaccine adapted for Omicron.
Japan is officially the most “vaccinated” country in the world. 83% of the population has at least one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, 82% two doses, and 132% the third dose and the fourth dose, the latter being made with the vaccine adapted for the Omicron variant.
Despite the massive amount of vaccination, the country is experiencing an incredible increase in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. After the completion of the vaccination campaign in 2021, when 80% coverage had been reached, the number of cases, at least until then, exploded. Thus, at the end of January 2022, Japan had reached more than 100,000 cases per day, reaching a peak of 255,000 cases in August.
After a halving of infections in September and October, from November 2022, the number of cases has so far remained at an average of […]
Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.