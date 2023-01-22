While Pfizer has “pledged” to conduct further studies into the efficacy and safety of the Covid vaccine, Japan, perhaps the most disciplined country in the world, is facing a dramatic situation. The state is setting record after record in Covid hospitalizations and deaths, ranking first in the world for the number of infections. Moreover, in October 2022, Japan also received the vaccine adapted for Omicron.

Japan is officially the most “vaccinated” country in the world. 83% of the population has at least one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, 82% two doses, and 132% the third dose and the fourth dose, the latter being made with the vaccine adapted for the Omicron variant.

Despite the massive amount of vaccination, the country is experiencing an incredible increase in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. After the completion of the vaccination campaign in 2021, when 80% coverage had been reached, the number of cases, at least until then, exploded. Thus, at the end of January 2022, Japan had reached more than 100,000 cases per day, reaching a peak of 255,000 cases in August.

After a halving of infections in September and October, from November 2022, the number of cases has so far remained at an average of […]