Update: As some have noted, I did not mention that Diamond was against the vaccines, so it doesn’t make sense that she would have been jabbed. But as my friend Steve Kirsch has noted, many have been jabbed before coming out against the jabs… including him. It would behoove Silk to clarify but based on her statement she was insinuating Diamond was jabbed.

Original Article: Rumors are a horrible thing in news and 99 times out of 100, I ignore them. When the rumors come from anonymous sources, it’s a near certainty that I’ll disregard them completely. But I find I’m on the receiving end of an important piece of information from a source that wishes to remain anonymous, so I have a conundrum.

After watching the statement by Rochelle “Silk” Richardson at the funeral of Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, I decided to simply ask a question. It’s clear that she believes the Covid-19 “vaccines” at least contributed to Diamond’s death. Did she avoid mentioning the jabs directly because Donald Trump was there?

Her speech had a few references that are often attributed to “vaccine truthers.” She said, “don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist.”

The day she died, Diamond finished a phone call and told Silk she couldn’t breath. Her breathing slowed until it stopped. Silk performed CPR as advised by the 911 operator. After detailing the events, she called for an investigation, not just into Diamond’s death but the deaths of others who are dying “suddenly,” which is another phrase associated with the jabs.

“I was there when it happened, and it happened suddenly,” she said. “I want America to wake up and pay attention. Something ain’t right. It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here and get some answers to why are people falling dead suddenly.”

The only thing missing from Silk’s statements was the word “vaccine.” Otherwise, it’s a standard plea that we’ve heard from “conspiracy theorists” and anti-vaxxers for two years. I’ve said those same things myself dozens of times.

As soon as Diamond hung up the phone, she said to me, “I can’t breathe.” It was sudden, out of nowhere and no warning. I got her to the kitchen table, opened up the back door so that she can get some air. And, each breath was less and less and less, until her eyes became a stare… My husband and I followed the 911 instructions from the lady. We laid her. Like they told us to lay her flat. They said do CPR. And it was one-two-three-four, one-two-three-four, one-two-three-four… My husband and I alternated and kept going and going and going, until the emergency truck came into the yard and the EMS came into the house. They did everything that they could.

So what I want to say to everybody is don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist. Because I saw it happen. I saw how it happened. I was there when it happened and it happened suddenly. I want America to wake up and pay attention. Something ain’t right. It’s time to investigate what’s really going on here! And get some answers to why our people are falling dead suddenly.

Silk is a huge supporter of Donald Trump’s. He gave the eulogy for his lost friend. But he has remained steadfast in his support of the Covid vaccines and has recently claimed his Operation Warp Speed saved 100 million people. While he has always opposed vaccine mandates of any kind, he has never acknowledged the increasing number of adverse reactions or how the jabs are tied directly to the rise of “cause of death unknown” cases in the United States and beyond.

According to my source, Silk did not and will not publicly blame the vaccines directly out of respect for Trump, who she hopes to be the next President of the United States for another term. But my source says she is very concerned the jabs killed Diamond.

For whatever reason, Trump has not acknowledged the increasing likelihood that the experimental injections are killing people suddenly. Was Diamond a victim of the jabs? We don’t know, but Silk seems to think so. Maybe she can make Trump listen.

