Another young and otherwise healthy elite athlete has died at a relatively young age. Professional cyclist Kris Yip died suddenly last week and, as usual, the cause of death is unknown. According to his local news outlet, the Prince George Citizen:

Yip passing was also reported on in Canadian Cycling Magazine as he was known as an accomplished athlete and one of the country’s elite cyclists with a great enthusiasm for the sport.

The Prince George Cycling Club cancelled its Fatbike events this weekend and instead held a celebration of life in honour of Yip at Forest For the World. The group honoured Yip with a ride, barbeque, and refreshments. The cause of Yip’s death is not known at this time.

The frequency of these types of stories has definitely gone up recently. We started covering them in 2021 when we would get a few a month. In 2022, it happened every few days. Now, it seems to be a daily event for news outlets to cover people dying suddenly. That doesn’t include the many who die every day without news outlets taking note.

The good news is it appears more “normies” are waking up and finally starting to ask questions. The bad news is it took more people dying frequently and unnecessarily to get to this tipping point of awareness.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker