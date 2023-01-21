Their great reset is nothing but a regressive autocratic agenda to reinstitute feudalism. Why would free people cede their liberty and prosperity to this self-anointed new nobility?
Churning out carbon emissions to fly in on their corporate jets to Davos, Switzerland, for their annual fête to make the world safe for autocracy, the World Economic Forum’s hypocrisy is once again patent : Greenpeace accused attendees of ‘ecological hypocrisy’ before asking just why the WEF claims it is committed to the global goal of keeping warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) when the emissions generated from all the private jets flying in and out of airports serving Davos last year were equivalent to those produced by about 350,000 average cars for a week. Despite the calumnies by that nest of right-wing loons, Greenpeace, the WEF’s hypocrisy is only exceeded by its elitism. Consider the following from the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, billionaire John Kerry : “[It is] extraordinary that we select human beings . . . are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet.”
What makes them “select” and gets them into that room is that they are […]
Read the whole story at amgreatness.com
