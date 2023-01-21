Just a couple of months ago, adverse reactions to the Covid-19 “vaccines” were considered to be very rare. At least that was the narrative being pushed by Big Pharma, government, corporate media, and Big Tech. But Twitter has become far more open since shortly after Elon Musk took over, allowing more people to actively discuss their adverse reactions to the jabs.

With the floodgates of truth opening up on the platform, today someone else added their name to the growing list of vaxx-victims: Elon Musk himself. He explained how he had an adverse reaction to this second booster shot:

“I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno.”

I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Later in the thread, he described how his cousin was diagnosed with myocarditis after getting jabbed:

“And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital.”

And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

As Big Pharma and most governments push for new rounds of boosters as well as mRNA iterations of vaccines for other diseases, it’s imperative that more people start speaking out about their experiences. The longer the masses stay silent and pretend like nothing is wrong, the harder it will be to start down the road to recovery. The jabs need to be ceased immediately and that won’t happen until more people speak up.

Leave a comment about this article on my Substack.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker