Another request for records from the FBI related to the death of Democrat staffer, Seth Rich in 2016, provides more evidence that the FBI is lying and there is more to the Seth Rich murder than they want to share.

Attorney Ty Clevenger has been requesting records from the FBI and Deep State for years related to the death of Seth Rich. The FBI has done all it can to prevent what they know about Seth Rich from getting out. Attorney Ty Clevenger Trying to Get to the Bottom of Seth Rich Murder Receives FOIA Response from FBI Stating It Will Take Decades to Provide All the Related Documents But attorney Clevenger has been persistent because he knows there is something the Deep State is not revealing. Last night, the FBI provided another data release in the slow roll of these legitimate requests.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell in Late Friday FBI Data Dump – MUELLER Claimed Seth Rich Not Involved in Russia Collusion Email Scandal Without Ever Examining Rich’s Work Laptop

It looks like this release provides more evidence that the efforts to get to the bottom of the Seth Rich murder are necessary.

This is the seventh sworn declaration […]