Five Memphis Police officers who were involved in the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect who died, have been fired amid growing unrest in the city, radio station KWAM NewsTalk Memphis reports.
Tyre Nichols had been pulled over by officers on Jan.7 and the police department said there had been some sort of confrontation. Nichols ran away, but was later arrested and another confrontation occurred.
The 29-year-old then complained of shortness of breath and was taken to the hospital. He died three days later.
Investigators have yet to reveal any details of the traffic stop – including why Nichols ran away from police.
His family posted a photograph showing Nichols with a badly beaten and disfigured face. He had also been intubated. Many citizens were horrified by the extent of injuries the young man had sustained.
Police Chief C.J. Davis announced Friday night that the five officers involved in the arrest of Nichols had violated multiple department policies including excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid.“Earlier today, each officer charged was terminated from the Memphis Police Department,” the police chief said. The following officers were terminated from the Memphis Police Department:*Officer Tadarrius Bean Hire date: August 2020*Officer Demetrius Haley […]
