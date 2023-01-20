By Wayne Allyn Root

Poor helpless, hapless, mumbling, stumbling, bumbling brain-dead Joe Biden. It’s all over for him. The puppet’s days are clearly numbered.

It’s so obvious what’s happening. Biden’s presidency is over. The Deep State and DC Swamp don’t need him anymore. He served his purpose. Now they want him out.

There are two reasons why all of this is happening now.

First, Democrats realize Biden is not only the worst candidate in the history of politics, but he is deteriorating right in front of everyone’s eyes. Biden may have started out as a brain-dead puppet, wearing masks and diapers, and hiding in his Delaware basement. But those were “the good old days.”

Now the secret is out of the basement. The cat is out of the bag. Everyone knows. Even most Democrats finally got the message- they don’t want Biden in 2024. So, the same Deep State that installed him needs to remove him, so they get a head start on rigging the next election in 2024. Enter Biden’s mishandled classified document scandal. Perfect timing. Biden has been set up by his own Deep State. Suddenly documents just happen to be found in both his U. of Penn office […]