The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government must be zealous and thorough in its pursuit of tyranny.

With the establishment of a Church-style committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Congress now has a vital opportunity to hold America’s national security and law enforcement apparatus to account for its corrupt and lawless targeting of perceived political foes.

The House Judiciary subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will be fully empowered to investigate the deep state’s depredations across the entirety of the executive branch, covering the full panoply of assaults on our civil liberties, and to take steps to prevent it from ever inflicting such damage on our republic again.

Given the massive scope of the already-known security state scandals , the stakes involved in putting said security state on trial, and the counterassault against the committee already underway , it is imperative that the panel operate in a highly strategic fashion to seize the critical opportunity at hand.

To that end, its planners should give considerable thought to the following questions upfront. How Will the Committee Define Success?

How the new weaponization committee defines success should drive every aspect of its planning. In my view, if the […]