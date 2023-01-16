Elon Musk has commented that the “environmental, social, and governance” (ESG) criteria being pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) is “satanic.”

Musk was responding to a Twitter thread by independent journalist Michael Shellenberger, who has recently been tasked with documenting the “ Twitter Files .”

Shellenberger was discussing the WEF’s efforts to advance the radical corporate ideology.

On Sunday, Shellenberger posted a thread about the WEF’s secretive finances.

He noted that the WEF, German economist Klaus Schwab’s controversial organization, utilizes “woke” ESG criteria.

Musk responded by commenting that “the S in ESG stands for Satanic.” Business leaders committed to the ESG movement vow to pursue energy initiatives that align with the WEF’s “ green agenda .”ESG establishes diversity quotas for managerial staff and urges corporations to blend the maximization of profits with advancing the political and social agendas favored by leftists.The dismal stock market performance of ESG funds last year has been cited by critics as evidence that the movement presents unnecessary risks to investment performance. Slay the latest News for free! Harvard Management Company, which controls the elite university’s endowment, admitted that a recent $2.3 billion loss was attributable to fossil fuel divestment efforts.However, the organization said in a letter to members […]