Food is far more expensive today than it was a year ago. The chances of it being cheaper this time next year are slim considering the economic trajectory of the nation. In fact, some of the more aggressive economic doomsayers are projecting massive increases in certain foods, especially proteins. We’re already seeing this with eggs. Chicken and beef are next.

For those who have been keeping up with “conspiracy theories” about The Great Reset, multiple manufactured crises, and the globalist elite cabal’s depopulation and control agenda, we know one of the near-term goals of the Powers and Principalities is to force as many people as possible to depend on lab-grown meats and insects as their primary sources of protein. But one does not need to be a “conspiracy theorist” to realize the climate change cult is gaining influence and pushing for a meatless society.

Whether through distrust of our financial futures or by heeding the warnings of conspiracy theorists, it behooves Americans to build up their accessible food supplies as soon as possible. This should be a top priority, which means if you have to cancel your Netflix subscription to squeeze out a little more food to store away, please consider doing so.

Before I get into more details, let me say that I absolutely understand not everyone is in a position to stock up on a ton of food. Many of us are struggling just to get today’s meal on the table, let alone next week, next month, or next year. Then, there’s the challenge of storing large amounts of food when space is at a premium. I get it and I’m empathetic, but I strongly encourage everyone in tough situations to seek ways to make self-reliance possible. Whether we want to admit it or not, there is a food war being waged against us. You can attribute it to whoever you’d like but acknowledge that food is being used to control us and risks will only get worse in the near future.

As Henry Kissinger famously noted, “Who controls the food supply controls the people.”

While we witness massive challenges that are putting our future food security in jeopardy, we also have to take into account sudden catastrophic collapses as not only possible but likely. We’ve seen strange weather all winter that makes it difficult or even impossible for some to get to the grocery store. The supply chain has been in a constant state of flux for nearly two years. Bird flu, strange mass deaths of cows, attacks on our power grid, fertilizer shortages, farms being bought up by the Chinese Communist Party… the list of events that put America’s food systems at major risk seems to be growing every week.

It’s important to note that I have never been a “Chicken Little” when it comes to this stuff. I laughed at the hysteria surrounding Y2K. I didn’t freak out and run for the hills after 9/11. The economic downturn of 2008/09 made me tighten up my finances but I didn’t run out to buy a bunch of gold at that point. The rise of Obamacare was the first event that prompted me to buy a couple of bugout bags, just in case. I was lambasting people for stockpiling a year’s supply of toilet paper in the early days of the Covid lockdown. The point I’m trying to make is I have been a steady hand for decades, never succumbing to paranoia or heeding false alarms of impending doom.

Today, I’m ringing the VERY REAL alarm bells about food security because the writing on the wall is undeniable. That’s why I consider myself to be a “Late Prepper.” It’s okay to be late as long as we act quickly.

Now, let’s get into the details. First and foremost, I strongly recommend everyone stock up on food they want to eat first. Make sure you have plenty of food that you eat regularly. There’s no point in getting a year’s worth of long-term storage food if your pantry and refrigerator are bare. Stock up heavily on the foods you and your family will eat whether there are food shortages or not. Get it built up to a reasonable amount and then start rotating with new purchases.

For example, if you know your family will eat six cans of soup for lunch per week, get to a three-month supply of your favorite soups. Then, start replenishing this supply with six more cans rotated in every week. If you have a heavy week and you eat eight cans, replenish with eight more. Repeat this process with all of the various foods you eat that have a good shelf-life.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

As preppers have been saying for years, take advantage of sales. With the canned soup example, it wasn’t too long ago when I could get each can for under a buck. In my area today, I can’t find a basic can of soup for under $2. Stocking up is harder now than it was, so getting bulk when the price is right makes the most sense.

As for perishable foods, there’s always a risk of buying too much and wasting it. With food prices where they are and the assumption that they’ll get even worse, nobody should be wasting any food at all. One increasingly common practice is to freeze dry extra foods. It’s expensive up front but in the long-term a properly utilized freeze dryer will pay for itself. We recommend Harvest Right freeze dryers for this. Canning is also a popular option. I’m not a fan of dehydrating foods (which is a shift since just a few months ago I was recommending it) because the quality loss is just too great. Some foods are fine to dehydrate but most of them just aren’t very edible.

For those cannot or do not want to freeze dry their own food, buying packaged freeze dried food is an option. It can be expensive; I had major sticker shock the first time I went to buy freeze dried strawberries.

There’s also a quality concern as some of the “budget” brands of freeze dried fruits and vegetables get low quality leftovers and package them up in hopes that by the time anyone every opens them, the apocalypse will have come and their customer service line will have been shut down. I work with a company that offers an awesome fruit and vegetable bucket. The first bucket I bought is no longer used for long-term storage because we’ve actually been eating and enjoying it. (disclosure: they are a sponsor so use promo code “jdr” at checkout for 15% off and free shipping).

Once your pantry is full of food you actually eat and you could survive without having to leave the house for weeks or even months, then it’s time to get into long-term storage. It’s unfortunate that many prepper websites recommend stocking up for three months. It seems like a long time but if there’s a full-blown food crisis those three months will go by fast. I’m a big fan of no-limit food prepping. In other words, when people ask me for how long they should stock up food, my answer is, “Longer than whatever you have now.”

That’s not a copout answer. Unless you’re sitting in a bunker with three decades worth of long-term storage food filling up your stockpile rooms, then there’s always a need for more. Cans and other shelf-stable foods can last for years. Properly contained frozen meat can technically last indefinitely though the quality drops dramatically after being in the freezer for a year. Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) can last five to ten years from their packing date. Build your food supply with these and calculate how long you could survive without government assistance should there be a total societal collapse.

Do I think it will come to that? Eventually, but in the near-term it seems hard times that fall short of collapse is more likely. Better to be safe than sorry, especially when we consider that this is food we will eat over time anyway. Don’t get a bunch of food that will go to waste if our nation’s trajectory miraculously improves. Rotate, rotate, rotate.

All that I’ve discussed so far is advice for those who are currently living like most Americans in cities or suburbs. Ideally, we’ll be moving away from such places and getting situated in the relative safety of rural America. That’s when we can get into the best way to dramatically improve our food security: By making our own. Those with the means and a healthy concern for their future should consider living where they can grow food, raise livestock, and be completely self-reliant. There are other concerns that arise from embracing such a lifestyle, but food security is mostly alleviated when you control the sources of your own food.

For those of us stuck in or near the city and with various restrictions that make complete self-reliance impossible, we can still grow something. Our own food-growing adventures in my family with a tiny backyard showed that it’s not always easy, but it’s worthwhile. We failed after four attempts to grow avocado trees. We also failed with most of our other crops in grow bags, but we’ve been wildly successful with tomatoes. I imagine others will have better fortunes growing foods than we did, but unfortunately I cannot speak from experience.

At least we have plenty of tomatoes.

Last but not least, there’s the “easy button.” For those who just want to buy a few months supply of long-term storage food in buckets that they can stash in the closet for when the crap hits the fan, I have multiple options of various price-ranges on my food page. We’ve gone through pretty much every food company’s products and abandoned most over quality. The ones we have at my store (remember, promo code “jdr” at checkout) are the highest quality we found which is why I sell them directly. We also sell organic, sous vides, freeze dried chicken at Prepper Organics (promo code “jdr” again). Beef is coming soon (ping me if you’d like to be notified when it’s available).

For those on a budget, there’s the ultimate “easy button” for a three-month supply of food that’s currently on sale. Even those who are growing their own food should have a backup supply just in case the world goes really crazy and the garden or chicken coup get taken out.

Prepper Meds – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:

✔️ Boost your immune system with Nutraceutical by Dr. Zev Zelenko

✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with 5 Antibiotics Delivered to Your Home

✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the World’s Best Med Kit – Protect yourself now AND if the crap hits the fan with these amazing products for your home:✔️ Boost your immune system with✔️ Beat supply chain issues and future pharmaceutical tyranny with✔️ Be ready to help yourself and your family with the

I do NOT want to sound like a fearmonger. I pray that none of this will be necessary and things can go back to normal. I’m just not very hopeful that it will. But never forget that through the doom and gloom, there really is a bright future ahead. For Bible-believing Christians, the future we see is one in which the hardest of times are followed by a wonderful eternity.

America-First companies that do not donate to Democrats. Go to Our Gold Guy for the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to GoldCo for peace of mind from a bigger company. The Biden economy has decimated wealth and retirement accounts and things will continue to get worse until at least after the 2024 election. It behooves patriots to acquire physical gold and silver or make the move to self-directed precious metals IRAs fromthat do not donate to Democrats. Go tofor the personal buying experience with Ira Bershatsky. Go to Genesis Gold Group , a Christian fellowship-driven precious metals company. Or go tofor peace of mind from a bigger company.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.