There seems to be a common theme with many of the potentially vaccine-induced sudden deaths in recent weeks. They seem to happen during or shortly after strenuous activity during which the heart beats at an accelerated rate. This is why people are collapsing while jogging or working out. It’s why athletes are falling on the field. Now, we have an example of another work-related physical activity that may have contributed to a sudden death.

According to Breitbart:

Charles “Chad” Cate, 46, was found deceased in his bunk bed by fellow firefighters at the station at around 7:00 a.m., Callam County Fire District 3 said in a press release. He was last seen at around 2:20 a.m. that same morning after returning to the station from a fire alarm activation at a commercial building.

Cate then returned to the site of an earlier house fire in the Dungeness neighborhood in Sequim, where he texted the captain at around 4:00 a.m. to tell him all was good at the scene, according to the U.S. Fire administration.

“His passing was completely unexpected and has stunned his family, friends and brothers and sisters of the IAFF 2933 and his entire Clallam County Fire District 3 family,” a local firefighter union stated in a Facebook post paying tribute to Cate.

The Department of Labor and Industries is investigating the firefighter’s death, which is the protocol for any state employee who dies or is injured on the job, the Peninsula Daily News reported.

“[Cate] was raised in the area and graduated from Sequim High School where he has continued to be involved as the Wrestling Coach. He was hired by the District in 1997 as a firefighter/paramedic and promoted to the rank of captain in 2020,” the county fire department said in a statement.

It isn’t clear if Cate engaged in heavy physical activity during his night’s actions, but just responding to calls will accelerate heart rates in most. Whether or not his heart rate was accelerated, it’s fair to ask the question whenever a young and otherwise healthy person dies suddenly. Was it the jabs?

As always, all we have is speculation. Corporate media refuses to inquire about vaccine status and will never mention the jabs or Covid-19 itself in their reporting. But the rapidly rising instances of people dying suddenly of unknown causes leads many of us to a very safe speculation that the Covid-19 “vaccines” are the root cause of carnage.

