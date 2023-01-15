Sponsored Ad

Dr. Anthony Fauci is trying to get out ahead of coming House and Senate hearings that will undoubtedly expose the top Covid doc to far more scrutiny than he got while in office.

Fauci was the subject of a softball interview on Fox News with Neil Cavuto, where he was asked point-blank about the Wuhan lab leak theory. Watch: “You know, I mentioned the Wuhan lab thing,” Cavuto said. “A lot of people going back to that right now, and whether this was created in the lab. You’ve heard this back-and-forth a good deal. First, you didn’t seem to be open to the possibility it could, but there was, you know, America money going into this, including that you oversaw. So you did have a role in that. This is coming from people who say that you, you are not being honest on that. What do you say?”

“I’ve been completely, totally, a hundred percent honest about everything,” Fauci claimed. “There was a sub-award grant of 125-to-$130,000 a year from the NIH to do surveillance studies in humans and in bats in China. For somebody […]