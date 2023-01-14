President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal is far worse than anything Donald Trump has ever done. And the way the developing scandal is being reported, the end of the Biden presidency is coming sooner than anticipated.

The FOURTH stash of classified documents was revealed on Saturday, after a slow-drip media campaign that seems intended to push the increasingly unpopular Biden out of office before 2024.

“President Biden’s aides found five more pages of classified information at his Delaware home on Thursday, the White House said on Saturday, bringing the tally to six pages uncovered this week,” the Times reported on Saturday.

“The additional pages, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, were discovered hours after a White House statement on Thursday that cited only one that had turned up in a storage area adjacent to the garage of the president’s home in Wilmington. Justice Department personnel had gone to retrieve that page, which Mr. Biden’s aides had discovered the night before, when they found the five additional pages,” the report added.

“The revelation came as Mr. Biden’s lawyers provided new details about their unfolding discovery over the past two months of classified materials from his time as vice president […]